Orville Peck Will Make Broadway Debut In Cabaret

Orville Peck is about to make his Broadway debut. As Playbill reports, the masked country singer is joining the cast of the Cabaret revival at August Wilson Theatre, replacing glam-rocker and Queen member Adam Lambert as the Emcee. No word whether Peck, who studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, will be performing with his mask or acting under his birth name, Daniel Pitout.

Peck’s tenure at the Kitkat Club begins March 31 and continues for 16 weeks through July 20. Also joining the cast for that stretch will be Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), who is replacing Auli’i Cravalho (Moana).

