Guitarist Steve Gunn and drummer John Truscinski have been making improvisational music together as Gunn-Truscinski Duo for nearly two decades, and they’ll soon add another entry to their catalog. A new album called Flam is set for release next month, preceded this week by a droning, bluesy excursion called “Fin.” It feels like ominous Western music, and you can step into it below.

<a href="https://gunntruscinskiduo.bandcamp.com/album/flam">Flam by Gunn – Truscinski Duo</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Broad Street Bells”

02 “Camouflage”

03 “Fin”

04 “Live Text”

05 “Felt”

06 “Conviction”

07 “Reel”

08 “Marine Place”

09 “For Ika”

Flam is out 2/28 via Three Lobed. Pre-order it here.