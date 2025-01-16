Gunn-Truscinski Duo – “Fin”
Guitarist Steve Gunn and drummer John Truscinski have been making improvisational music together as Gunn-Truscinski Duo for nearly two decades, and they’ll soon add another entry to their catalog. A new album called Flam is set for release next month, preceded this week by a droning, bluesy excursion called “Fin.” It feels like ominous Western music, and you can step into it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Broad Street Bells”
02 “Camouflage”
03 “Fin”
04 “Live Text”
05 “Felt”
06 “Conviction”
07 “Reel”
08 “Marine Place”
09 “For Ika”
Flam is out 2/28 via Three Lobed. Pre-order it here.