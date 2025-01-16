Edwyn Collins has announced his first new album in six years. The former Orange Juice leader is following 2019’s Badbea with Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation, his tenth studio LP, arriving in March. Today, he’s sharing a preview with the lead single and opening track “Knowledge.”

“Knowledge is something I think about,” Collins explains. “I used to be quite brainy, still am in a way. But knowledge is wisdom, combined with all the things you’ve learned. I think, I hope I’ve learned a lot.” Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation has contributions from Pretenders guitarist James, Walbourne, Collins’ son William on bass, plus Sean Read and Jake Hutton who co-produced the record with him.

Hear “Knowledge” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Knowledge”

02 “Paper Planes”

03 “The Heart Is A Foolish Little Thing”

04 “The Mountains Are My Home”

05 “Strange Old World”

06 “Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation”

07 “Sounds as A Pound”

08 “The Bridge Hotel”

09 “A Little Sign”

10 “It Must Be Real”

11 “Rhythm Is My Own World”

Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation is out 3/14 via his own AED Records. Pre-order it here.