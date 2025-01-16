John Glacier has been releasing music since 2021, but the London-based rapper and producer is only just now announcing her debut album. Like A Ribbon arrives next month and follows projects like SHILOH: Lost For Words and JGSG. The new single “Ocean Stepping” is out now and features Sampha.

“Ocean Stepping” is produced by Kwes Darko and comes with a visual by director Gabriel Moses, who explains, “John is just herself. That’s what’s always drawn me to her — she’s an individual and brings that essence to the work. When you operate like that, to me that’s what makes an artist captivating.”

Like A Ribbon includes the previously released songs “Money Shows” with Eartheater, “Steady As I Am,” “Cows Come Home,” and “Found.” Check out the lush, laid-back “Ocean Stepping” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Satellites”

02 “Don’t Cover Me”

03 “Money Shows” (Feat. Eartheater)

04 “Emotions”

05 “Nevasure”

06 “Steady As I Am”

07 “Found”

08 “Home”

09 “Ocean Stepping” (Feat. Sampha)

10 “Dancing In The Rain”

11 “Heaven’s Sent”

Like A Ribbon is out 2/14 via Young. Pre-order it here.