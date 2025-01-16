Over the past few years, electronic/ambient producer Tim Hecker has dabbled in some score composition. He’s done music for projects like Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, the BBC series The North Water, and the 2021 German supernatural horror film Luzifer. But not all the music he made for those soundtracks wound up in the final product. Shards, a seven-song EP comprising some of that scrapped music, will arrive in February, and two songs called “Sunset Key Melt” and “Morning (Piano Version)” are out now.

As of now, we’re not sure which films each piece of music here was initially attached to, but both of today’s preview tracks sound like classic Hecker. “Sunset Key Melt” fits into his spacey, droney side, and “Morning” starts off as a more traditional piano tune that gets interrupted with some unsettling feedback noise. Both are a bit eerie and very pretty, and you can listen to them below.

<a href="https://timhecker.bandcamp.com/album/shards">Shards by Tim Hecker</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heaven Will Come”

02 “Morning (Piano Version)”

03 “Monotone 3”

04 “Icesynth”

05 “Sars Requiem”

06 “Joyride Alternate”

07 “Sunset Key Melt”

Shards is out 2/21 via Kranky.