OK Go Unveil Latest Music Video Stunt 20 Years After Breakthrough Viral Video

In 2005, Chicago power-poppers OK Go were a mid-level major-label act that had good songs but no real niche in the world. That changed when they dropped the video for “A Million Ways,” the lead single from their sophomore album Oh No. The video cut hard against the prevailing music-video aesthetics of that moment, and it led to what’s become an ongoing 20-year project of viral-stunt music videos for the band.

The video for “A Million Ways” is a single grainy, unmoving camera shot of the OK Go members together in a backyard. Together, they run through a stiff but intricate dance routine choreographed by singer Damian Kulash’s sister Trish Sie. Part of the video’s charm is its awkwardness — these guys who obviously aren’t trained dancers doing their best Janet Jackson moves in surprising lockstep. But they also keep the whole thing visually interesting throughout. The clip became a pre-YouTube viral sensation, and OK Go replicated the dance routine on shows like Mad TV. Suddenly, OK Go had a niche.

In the 20 years since “A Million Ways,” OK Go have used their music videos to stage silly, improbably precise viral happenings. The big one, of course, was “Here It Goes Again,” the one with the treadmills. That song became a hit on the strength of its video, and if you say the words “OK Go” to virtually anyone who had an internet connection at the time, that’s what they’ll picture. But OK Go have kept this gimmick up in increasingly elaborate ways, and the latest entry to their canon arrives today.

OK Go’s video for their new single “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” debuted on The Kelly Clarkson Show today, and it’s an endless tessellating tapestry of phone screens, each of which is filming a member of OK Go doing something. It’s hard to explain, but the panorama of phone screens does cool funhouse-mirror things with the OK Go guys’ faces. Damian Kulash co-directed the clip with Chris Buongiorno, and he has this to say about it:

It’s a tough time to be optimistic. Getting through life requires some faith along the lines of the famous MLK quote: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” But looking at the world unfurling before me, and especially before my children, it’s hard to find that kind of faith. What do we tell them? That’s what this song is about: trying to be honest but keeping your head up at the same time… Trying to balance the anxiety (which is just realism) with the hope (which is just necessary) can often feel like living in a split screen, and that’s what inspired the video. It’s the most human, DIY version of a split screen that we could come up with. Instead of using digital wizardry to glue multiple videos together, we shot one video for each of several dozen phones and laid them out, side-by-side, as a mosaic of screens. A single image emerges from all these separate pieces working sometimes in harmony and sometimes in discord — the many contradictory parts of ourselves fighting to coalesce as a single whole.

Check it out below.