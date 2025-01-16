Let Yourself Be Swallowed Up By U.e.’s Hometown Girl

Ulla Straus, a formerly Philadelphia-based ambient musician now located in Germany according to their Bandcamp page, has graced us with a devastatingly gorgeous new album today. Hometown Girl, the new Straus album released under the name U.e., is minimalist but immersive, a quiet little corner of the world that will draw you in and hold your attention in the midst of chaos. Many of the tracks seem to flicker in and out of existence, and the human voice is only a fleeting presence near the end.

“The first release on 28912, Hometown Girl, is a collection of tracks I made over the last two years,” Straus writes on Instagram. “The cover features a photo of my uncle’s backyard, taken by my grandma a few years before she passed away.”

If you’re into Talk Talk’s later post-rock works, claire rousay’s sound collages, or the likes of Múm and William Basinski, you’d be doing yourself a great disservice to skip this one. Listen below.

<a href="https://ullastraus.bandcamp.com/album/hometown-girl">Hometown Girl by U.e.</a>

Hometown Girl is out now via 28912.