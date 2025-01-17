Split Chain, the UK five-piece who make roaring, metallic shoegaze in the vein of Deftones, signed with Epitaph here in the US last year. They’re kicking this year off with today’s explosive new single “I’m Not Dying To Be Here,” which they describe as “a raw and honest reflection on the courage it takes to choose yourself, even when it means walking away from someone you once trusted.”

Split Chain formed about two years ago, and their members are all pretty open about the fact that their various stages of addiction recovery is a big part of what inspired them to make music together. “I’m Not Dying To Be Here” doesn’t cite that explicitly, but it evokes the emotional frustration of feeling like you’ve evolved beyond the people you used to surround yourself with. Watch Zak Pinchin’s video for “I’m Not Dying To Be Here” below.