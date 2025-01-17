Snuggle brings together Andrea Thuesen, formerly of Baby In Vain, and former Liss producer Vilhelm Strange. If the duo’s new single “Marigold” reminds you of the disorienting beauty of ML Buch, it’s because they hail from the same Copenhagen alt-pop scene that gave us Buch, Astrid Sonne, and Molina.

“Marigold” is out today on the city’s Escho label, and you may find yourself hypnotized by its whispery vocals, gelatinous guitars, and elegant string section. “Watching me get undressed from the armchair,” Thuesen sings in the chorus. “Lean in for the big kiss, yeah, the sweet nothings in my ear.” Listen below.