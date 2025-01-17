Method Man Denies Assaulting A “Family Friend” At A Staten Island Gym

Method Man was allegedly involved in an assault at a Crunch Fitness location in Staten Island, according to the New York Post. The Wu-Tang member, real name Clifford Smith, allegedly punched Patrick Sokoya, described by the Post as a “family friend,” in the face seven times “with a closed fist,” which Meth denies. Sokoya had reportedly been romantically involved with the rapper’s 28-year-old daughter more than a decade ago, and the altercation reportedly stemmed from that. Sokoya filed a complain with the NYPD, but Meth wasn’t arrested.

When asked for comment, Meth’s rep told Billboard: “Mr. [Clifford] Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”