The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Lucy Dacus - "Ankles"

Four years ago, Lucy Dacus released “Thumbs,” a song about fantasizing about all the violence that you could commit against someone who has done a loved one wrong. “Ankles” is another Dacus song named after a body part, and it’s also about a violent fantasy, but it takes a very different form. On “Ankles,” she’s horny. She wants something that she cannot have: The type of physical excitement where you throw each other all around the bedroom and then return to domestic bliss in the morning. The music is gentler and more restrained than the lyrics, with Dacus’ voice softly floating over murmuring strings and curlicues of guitar. That’s the Lucy Dacus way. Few songwriters are better at finding beauty in the visceral. —Tom