Feeble Little Horse Temporarily Release “Sober Arc” Demo For Wildfire Relief

New Music January 20, 2025 11:29 AM By Chris DeVille

With the wildfires still raging in LA, many are doing whatever they can to help out. That includes Pittsburgh Band To Watch Feeble Little Horse, who’ve temporarily released an archival track to raise money for those who’ve lost their homes. “Sober Arc,” a demo recorded during the making of the band’s 2022 album Hayday, is out now on Bandcamp for a limited time. The band says all proceeds will go “to families who lost their homes in the LA wildfires.” Check it out below and buy it here.

