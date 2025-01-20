Ethel Cain Responds To Conservative Backlash Over #KillMoreCEOs Post

Ethel Cain recently shared a post urging people to #KillMoreCEOs following the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, which resulted in negative coverage from Fox News and other conservative outlets. In a new Tumblr post, Cain, aka Hayden Anhedönia, shared a response to that coverage.

In her new post, Cain argues that neither the corrupt healthcare system nor climate change is “a red vs. blue issue.” She writes, “remember when country music, the genre currently associated the heaviest with the most conservative faction of america, used to be staunchly anti-government and about sticking it to the man? remember when the coal miners, grandfathers to the ‘trump-er hillbillies’ of appalachia that everyone loves to write off as ignorant, fought tooth and nail for unionization because the companies that were built off their labor didn’t give a shit if they lived or died? since when has ‘upholding traditional values’ gone hand in hand with… defending lawmakers and oil tycoons.” She concludes, “the men in charge better hope they can keep their digital smokescreens running as long as they can because the moment the rednecks and the hippies lay down their swords long enough to realize they have the same enemy, all hell is gonna break loose.”

Here’s the full text of her message:

i find it funny that conservatives try to paint me calling for the death and destruction of multi-billionaire CEOs as some radical “woke liberal” standpoint. as if that even has anything to do with politics, especially in this era of surface level circus politics. the same way they try to politicize the hurricanes or the wildfires destroying parts of america, as if climate change is somehow a red vs. blue issue. it’s no secret i’m from a deeply conservative family in the sticks of florida and i still grew up hearing “i fought the law and the law won”. the healthcare system has fucked each and every member of my family in a different way at one point or another, as is the case with pretty much every family in this scorched earth nation. remember when country music, the genre currently associated the heaviest with the most conservative faction of america, used to be staunchly anti-government and about sticking it to the man? remember when the coal miners, grandfathers to the “trump-er hillbillies” of appalachia that everyone loves to write off as ignorant, fought tooth and nail for unionization because the companies that were built off their labor didn’t give a shit if they lived or died? since when has “upholding traditional values” gone hand in hand with… defending lawmakers and oil tycoons. my family and i complain about the same issues at the dinner table. the men in charge better hope they can keep their digital smokescreens running as long as they can because the moment the rednecks and the hippies lay down their swords long enough to realize they have the same enemy, all hell is gonna break loose.

Cain’s Perverts was recently our Album Of The Week.