Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Compete In Prestigious Fencing Tournament

News January 21, 2025 11:07 AM By Abby Jones

Bruce Dickinson has spent a good chunk of his life fencing, a subject we discussed with him in a We’ve Got A File On You interview last year. The Iron Maiden frontman competed in the veterans category of this year’s Circuit Européen in Fâches-Thumesnil, France on Sunday, which is a pretty big deal according to my limited knowledge of the sport. He finished in 13th place out of the day’s 31 participants. See some clips of Dickinson fencing below.

