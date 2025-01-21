Six People Hospitalized Due To Pepper Spray At JPEGMAFIA’s Berlin Show

Monday was going pretty well for JPEGMAFIA with the release of new single “Protect The Cross” and the announcement of next week’s I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTOR’S CUT). But it took a turn for the worse with his performance last night in Berlin.

According to the German news agency dpa and the German broadcaster RBB, as relayed by the Associated Press, an unknown person unleashed pepper spray during Peggy’s concert at Huxleys Neue Welt, causing the concert to end early. Police evacuated the crowd of 1,600 to the parking lot, and six people were hospitalized due to respiratory problems stemming from the event. Police were still investigating who deployed the pepper spray and why.