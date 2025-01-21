Hard-rocking supergroup Sumac and avant-rapper Moor Mother have announced that they’re putting out an album together. The Film arrives in April via Thrill Jockey, and they’re sharing lead single “Scene 1” today as a preview.

“Scene 1” combines a wash of grating, metallic guitars with Moor Mother’s cutting flow. Below, listen to it and see the full tracklist of The Film.

<a href="https://sumac.bandcamp.com/album/the-film">The Film by SUMAC and Moor Mother</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Scene 1”

02 “Scene 2: The Run”

03 “Hard Truth”

04 “Scene 3”

05 “Scene 4”

06 “Camera”

07 “The Truth is Out There”

08 “Scene 5: Breathing Fire”