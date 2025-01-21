Sumac & Moor Mother Announce Collaborative Album The Film

New Music January 21, 2025 4:55 PM By Abby Jones

Hard-rocking supergroup Sumac and avant-rapper Moor Mother have announced that they’re putting out an album together. The Film arrives in April via Thrill Jockey, and they’re sharing lead single “Scene 1” today as a preview.

“Scene 1” combines a wash of grating, metallic guitars with Moor Mother’s cutting flow. Below, listen to it and see the full tracklist of The Film.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Scene 1”
02 “Scene 2: The Run”
03 “Hard Truth”
04 “Scene 3”
05 “Scene 4”
06 “Camera”
07 “The Truth is Out There”
08 “Scene 5: Breathing Fire”

