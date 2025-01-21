Billy Corgan And Bill Burr Tell Billy Bush About Maybe Being Brothers

This story is not about Dave Matthews, but you may be tripping billies by the end.

Back in November, Billy Corgan went on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast and aired his suspicions that comedian Bill Burr might be his half-brother, resulting from his father’s philandering while working as a touring musician. This theory seemed implausible because Burr’s dad is known to be a dentist named Robert Burr, whereas Corgan’s was William Dale Corgan. Today, the lead Smashing Pumpkin was back on Mandel’s show, this time with Burr in tow.

Actually, Burr was the guest, and Mandel surprised him with an appearance from Corgan, who claimed he had been assured Burr was aware and approving of the bit. Burr played it straight, as if they really were half-brothers. “Did you ever think the fact that I never told that story, that maybe you shouldn’t?” Burr asked. After some bickering with Corgan, Burr added, “It’s not that I don’t like him, it reminds me of all of that shit.”

Despite being the originator of the half-brothers theory, Corgan was a little less credulous. “The fact that he said he can’t sing, I think, disproves that we’re related,” Corgan said. “‘Cause I’m not funny. So… it goes both ways.” Things took a more entertaining turn when the two Bills ganged up on Mandel. “What was supposed to happen?” Burr said. “Are we gonna go play catch? We’re both in our fifties.” There was also some emotional piano music for the occasion. And eventually, after Mandel and his daughter/cohost Jackelyn Shultz vacated the premises, a third Billy showed up to sit down at the host’s desk: Billy Bush, who apologized to the other Bills for having hair.

If you’d enjoy beholding this interaction, it begins at the 31:55 mark, and Bush shows up at 46:12.