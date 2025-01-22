A few years ago, Loke Rahbek left Lust For Youth to focus on his solo project Croatian Amor. Today, Lust For Youth and Croatian Amor are announcing a collaborative album titled All Worlds, with a handful of guests joining them, including Melbourne producer Purient for the lead single “Dummy,” which is out now.

“Dummy” is a dreamy techno sprawl, and it comes with a Yuki Ravn Liep-directed music video that matches the tune’s surreal energy. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Friendzone”

02 “Passerine” (Feat. Emma Acs)

03 “Dummy” (Feat. Purient)

04 “Akkadian”

05 “Light In The Center”

06 “Kokiri”

07 “Nowhere” (Feat. YL Hooi & 3ndles5)

08 “Fleece”

09 “Velella Velella Wind Sailors”

10 “Still Here”

All Worlds is out 3/7 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.