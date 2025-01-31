Stream The ’90s-Inspired Home Free Soundtrack Featuring Members Of Beastie Boys, The Pharcyde, Luscious Jackson, & More

Earlier this month, Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas announced a ’90s-inspired soundtrack for the film Home Free featuring a stacked list of musicians. Today, the 28-track album is out.

Home Free is a “social impact film disguised as a coming-of-age college comedy,” per the press release, and it’s directed by Aaron Brown and Lenny Barszap. Quesada explains:

I’ve known Aaron and Lenny since back then, I was in a band they came to see and supported. We were part of each other’s worlds, I remembered those experiences and stories from their house. When they described the soundtrack, I knew we’d all align on the concept since we were influenced by so much of the same music in that era – hip hop, jazz, indie. Then learning how passionate they were about the cause and hope for the story making some kind of impact out in the world, these were all big selling points for being a part of this project.

The soundtrack has former Beastie Boys keyboardist Money Mark, Dinosaur Jr. leader J Mascis, former Pharcyde members Fatlip and Slimkid3, Luscious Jackson, Ben Kweller, and many more. Stream it below.



