awake-1519916574
Credit: Allison Elfving

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: awakebutstillinbed

Shannon Taylor is the creative force of a band named awakebutstillinbed and she just put out a record titled...deep breath here...what people call low self-esteem
Ian Cohen | March 1, 2018 - 11:07 am
Duster - Stratosphere

Sounding Board

The Low-Key Legacy Of Duster, Your Favorite Indie Band’s Favorite Indie Band

Every time I’ve tried to explain how Duster has emerged as one of the most influential bands of the past decade, it sounds like I’m…
Ian Cohen | February 23, 2018 - 11:10 am
jouska-1518539338
Credit: Alex Udowenko

Band To Watch

Band To Watch: Jouska

Doug Dulgarian has lived in Philadelphia for less than a year, and that's long enough for him to embrace the duality of the Philly thing:…
Ian Cohen | February 14, 2018 - 10:43 am
YBI!
Credit: Kayla Surico

Interview

Tanner Jones On The End Of You Blew It!, The Grind Of Being In A Full-Time Band, & The “Emo” Stigma

The University Of Florida should probably just cancel classes on the final Friday of October -- at least stop pretending it isn't going to be…
Ian Cohen | November 30, 2017 - 10:34 am
The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
Credit: Shervin Lainez

Interview

Q&A: The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die

Strike one for an indie band forming in 2009: playing "really bad, wussy emo rock 10 years after it was relevant." Strike two: doing so…
Ian Cohen | September 29, 2017 - 1:20 pm
brand_new_square-1505320581

Sounding Board

High & Low: Thoughts On Brand New’s First Live Set Since Science Fiction

You ever go to a bad music festival? Not an outright Fyre Festival or Woodstock '99 disaster that merits a post-mortem from dozens of people…
Ian Cohen | September 13, 2017 - 12:53 pm
cloakroom-1502974484
Credit: Colin May

Interview

Stream Cloakroom’s Time Well Early & Read Our Q&A With Frontman Doyle Martin

It doesn't take long for my conversation with Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin to turn apocalyptic -- this was about a week ago, back in the…
Ian Cohen | August 17, 2017 - 9:41 am
Rainer Maria
Credit: Shawn Brackbill

Interview

Q&A: Rainer Maria On Splitting Up, Reuniting, & Their Great New Album S/T

Rainer Maria's new album technically took 11 years to make -- hell, longer than that, given that some of the writing sessions go so far…
Ian Cohen | August 16, 2017 - 11:32 am
FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2

Sounding Board

Who Knew The Faint Were Still So Popular? And Other Thoughts After FYF Fest 2017

In some of my darker moments from this past weekend, I had to wonder why anyone reads these festival recaps. Or, to clarify -- why…
Ian Cohen | July 26, 2017 - 2:58 pm
Hundred Waters
Credit: Jaqueline Verdugo

Interview

Q&A: Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis Discusses Life On Skrillex’s Label And New Album Communicating

There's a good chance that you're having a better 2017 than Ja Rule, but you can't back it up with objective criteria like Hundred Waters.
Ian Cohen | July 12, 2017 - 10:00 am
pet_symmetry-1493240942
Credit: Mitchell Wojcik

Interview

Q&A: Pet Symmetry On Dad Puns, Cutting Loose, & Starting A Band Because Of Harvey Danger

"You get to a certain age and you try to revert back to what it feels like to be young again." This is the kind…
Ian Cohen | April 27, 2017 - 12:18 pm
Sun Kil Moon - Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood

Premature Evaluation

Premature Evaluation: Sun Kil Moon Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood

Time for some game theory: Mark Kozelek is a closeted Twitter addict. I don't expect to see him get some kind of Ted Haggard-esque comeuppance…
Ian Cohen | February 21, 2017 - 10:00 am
Kool Keith
Credit: Paul Natkin

Sounding Board

Remembering Kool Keith’s Unlikely Major Label Phase

It's Weird '90s Week on Stereogum. All week long we're looking at the strangest musical moments and trends of the decade. Check out more here.
Ian Cohen | May 16, 2016 - 2:09 pm

Heavy Rotation

