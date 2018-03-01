Features
Ian Cohen
Credit:
Allison Elfving
Band To Watch
Band To Watch: awakebutstillinbed
Shannon Taylor is the creative force of a band named
awakebutstillinbed
and she just put out a record titled...deep breath here...
what people call low self-esteem
…
Ian Cohen
|
March 1, 2018 - 11:07 am
Sounding Board
The Low-Key Legacy Of Duster, Your Favorite Indie Band’s Favorite Indie Band
Every time I’ve tried to explain how Duster has emerged as one of the most influential bands of the past decade, it sounds like I’m…
Ian Cohen
|
February 23, 2018 - 11:10 am
Credit:
Alex Udowenko
Band To Watch
Band To Watch: Jouska
Doug Dulgarian has lived in Philadelphia for less than a year, and that's long enough for him to embrace the duality of the Philly thing:…
Ian Cohen
|
February 14, 2018 - 10:43 am
Credit:
Kayla Surico
Interview
Tanner Jones On The End Of You Blew It!, The Grind Of Being In A Full-Time Band, & The “Emo” Stigma
The University Of Florida should probably just cancel classes on the final Friday of October -- at least stop pretending it isn't going to be…
Ian Cohen
|
November 30, 2017 - 10:34 am
Credit:
Shervin Lainez
Interview
Q&A: The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
Strike one for an indie band forming in 2009: playing "
really bad, wussy emo rock 10 years after it was relevant
." Strike two: doing so…
Ian Cohen
|
September 29, 2017 - 1:20 pm
Sounding Board
High & Low: Thoughts On Brand New’s First Live Set Since
Science Fiction
You ever go to a
bad
music festival? Not an outright Fyre Festival or Woodstock '99 disaster that merits a post-mortem from dozens of people…
Ian Cohen
|
September 13, 2017 - 12:53 pm
Credit:
Colin May
Interview
Stream Cloakroom’s
Time Well
Early & Read Our Q&A With Frontman Doyle Martin
It doesn't take long for my conversation with Cloakroom frontman Doyle Martin to turn apocalyptic -- this was about a week ago, back in the…
Ian Cohen
|
August 17, 2017 - 9:41 am
Credit:
Shawn Brackbill
Interview
Q&A: Rainer Maria On Splitting Up, Reuniting, & Their Great New Album
S/T
Rainer Maria's
new album
technically took 11 years to make -- hell, longer than that, given that some of the writing sessions go so far…
Ian Cohen
|
August 16, 2017 - 11:32 am
Sounding Board
Who Knew The Faint Were Still So Popular? And Other Thoughts After FYF Fest 2017
In some of my darker moments from this past weekend, I had to wonder why anyone reads these festival recaps. Or, to clarify -- why…
Ian Cohen
|
July 26, 2017 - 2:58 pm
Credit:
Jaqueline Verdugo
Interview
Q&A: Hundred Waters’ Nicole Miglis Discusses Life On Skrillex’s Label And New Album
Communicating
There's a good chance that you're having a better 2017 than Ja Rule, but you can't back it up with objective criteria like Hundred Waters.
Ian Cohen
|
July 12, 2017 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Mitchell Wojcik
Interview
Q&A: Pet Symmetry On Dad Puns, Cutting Loose, & Starting A Band Because Of Harvey Danger
"You get to a certain age and you try to revert back to what it feels like to be young again." This is the kind…
Ian Cohen
|
April 27, 2017 - 12:18 pm
Premature Evaluation
Premature Evaluation: Sun Kil Moon
Common As Light And Love Are Red Valleys Of Blood
Time for some game theory: Mark Kozelek is a closeted Twitter addict. I don't expect to see him get some kind of Ted Haggard-esque comeuppance…
Ian Cohen
|
February 21, 2017 - 10:00 am
Credit:
Paul Natkin
Sounding Board
Remembering Kool Keith’s Unlikely Major Label Phase
It's Weird '90s Week on Stereogum. All week long we're looking at the strangest musical moments and trends of the decade.
here
.
…
Ian Cohen
|
May 16, 2016 - 2:09 pm
