Terrence Malick’s Austin Music Scene Drama Revealed

Terrence Malick has been working on a music-centric film for a few years now. He shot some scenes featuring Annie Clark and Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo at SXSW back in 2012, and it’s been revealed over the years that Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, John Lyndon, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Iron & Wine, Fleet Foxes, and the Black Lips would potentially appear in the film. Now, the official details behind the film have been revealed: It’s called Song To Song and will be released on 3/17. Here’s the official premise via IndieWire:

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

No trailer or anything substantial yet, but that’s a still featuring Mara, Gosling, and Fassbender (who also is supposed to serve as the narrator) above.

UPDATE: Pictureplane says that his set at SXSW was filmed for the movie: