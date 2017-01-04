Sohn – “Hard Liquor” Video

Vienna-based producer Sohn is in full promo mode for his upcoming album Rennen, the followup to 2014’s Tremors. We’ve already heard the title track, “Conrad,” and “Signal.” Today, he shares the latest single “Hard Liquor” along with a visual accompaniment from director Jovan Todorovic. The song is an electro low-end grumbler with warped synths and choir like atmospherics enhancing alluring harmonies. As for the video, it’s a sleek manipulation of light and shadow with black-and-white images playing up the dramatic, cinematic feel of the song. Check it out.

Rennen is out 1/13 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.