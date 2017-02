Tara Jane O’Neil has an album of her own coming out soon, and its captivating lead single “Sand” earned a spot on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list when it came out. But she’s still found the time to record a cover of Big Star’s immortal “Ballad Of El Goodo” for Our First 100 Days, the anti-Trump charity project from the Secretly Group and 30 Days, 30 Songs. Her version pares the original’s lovely pop majesty back into a hushed acoustic gem, and you can hear it below.

Our First 100 Days by Tara Jane O'Neil