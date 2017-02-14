Los Campesinos! – “The Fall Of Home”

Los Campesinos! will put out a new album titled Sick Scenes next week, and the band’s been sharing brief statements about each new single they release. The last we heard was “5 Flucloxacillin,” which followed “I Broke Up In Amarante,” both of which meditated on depression and self-medicating. The band’s latest, “The Fall Of Home,” is about something else entirely; this is a song written for those who feel alienated from their hometown.

This is an elegy to the home towns left behind. It’s about the villages too stifling to ever allow you or itself to flourish. About those who left to protect their mental health or to be the best version of themselves. To those who moved to the city and return “home” for Christmas and funerals, feeling like a tourist. For the lonely people in rented house shares with no idea what they’re doing. And it’s for those who didn’t want to or couldn’t leave, and are still hanging in there. The lyrics for this song were written at 4am on the 24th June, 2016.

Listen to “The Fall Of Home” via the AV Club below.

Sick Scenes is out 2/24 via Wichita.