Martin Shkreli Announces Webster Hall Event To Hear Unreleased Wu-Tang And Other Rare Music

Martin Shkreli is a deplorable shitface — or as Ghostface Killah put it so eloquently, “a fake-ass supervillain” — but one who knows how to market that image to serve his own constant need for attention. One way in which he’s continued to draw ours is by excessively bragging about his collection of unreleased music from major artists: most prominently the Wu-Tang Clan album he paid millions for, but also material by Lil Wayne, Nirvana, and the Beatles, among others. He’s let loose some of that music before, typically through Periscope livestreams, and has now announced an event at New York’s Webster Hall where he’ll play the new Wu-Tang and other captive songs in person, in addition to sharing his opinion on how to lower healthcare costs. Sounds like a miserable time. You could buy tickets here, although prices are “likely to rise exponentially,” as said by the supervillain infamous for inflating prescription drug prices. Or you could not do that, because there are other ways to waste your money on evil without having to subject yourself to this guy’s face.