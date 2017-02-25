Hear Two Previously Unreleased Beck Songs From 2011 Movie I Am Number Four

Beck’s new album is still delayed until who the fuck knows, but at least we’re getting to hear some new Beck music. Well, new old Beck music. As The Future Heart points out, director D. J. Caruso has leaked an unreleased Beck song called “Curfew,” which was used in Caruso’s 2011 movie I Am Number Four, at the behest of a particularly inquisitive Beck fan on Twitter. The director also shared an untitled Beck instrumental, which was also presumably recorded for the film. Listen below.

Still: Beck album when?