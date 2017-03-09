Stream Conor Oberst Salutations

It’s hard to imagine anyone having a problem with stripped-down Conor Oberst, but Conor Oberst is here to rescue us from stripped-down Conor Oberst anyway. Last year, Oberst released the spare and powerful Ruminations, an album that he recorded back in his Omaha hometown during a bitter winter. But now he’s returned with a comparatively polished full-band album called Salutations, and it includes fleshed-out, comparatively smooth versions of all 10 songs from Ruminations, as well as seven new songs. That makes for a long album; the new one stretches 67 minutes. We’ve already posted the Salutations tracks “A Little Uncanny,” “Napalm,” and “Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out.” And right now, you can stream the whole sprawling album below, via NPR.

Salutations is out 3/17 on Nonesuch.