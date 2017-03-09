Foxygen – “Upon A Hill” Video

In Foxygen’s new video, Sam France wears a cape and hangs out with puppets. That’s sort of all you need to know, right? The Californian psych-pop band released their Hang album earlier this year, and the director Alessandra Lichtenfeld’s “Upon A Hill” video follows their clips for “Follow The Leader” and “On Lankershim.” The short clip involves France dressing like a ’70s rock-star vampire, drinking what appears to be blood from crystal tumblers, and preparing to do who knows what with a brain on a plate. It’s short, it’s fun, and you can watch it below.

Hang is out now on Jagjaguwar.