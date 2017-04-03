Mew – “Twist Quest”

Later this month, the melodically sharp Danish prog-pop space cadets Mew will break us off with their new album Visuals, and we’ve already posted first single “Carry Me To Safety.” As of this morning, they’ve shared another song, and it’s a fascinating beast of a track. “Twist Quest” has fiery smooth-jazz sax-bleats, a lightly shuffling beat that reminds me of bossa nova, and a massively swoony chorus. No other band sounds like this, and none would even think to combine all these things into one song. Check it out below.

Visuals is out 4/28 on Play It Again Sam.