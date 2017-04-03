Brother Ali – “Own Light (What Hearts Are For)” Video

Next month, Brother Ali will release his first album in five years, All The Beauty In This Whole Life. We’ve heard “Pen To Paper” and “Own Light (What Hearts Are For),” and today we’re getting a music video for the latter. It was directed by Dave Wilson and features an introduction from Dr. Umar Faruq Abd-Allah before segueing into Ali preaching from a scenic cliff in Seattle intercut with various scenes of crystal-clear community and warmth. Watch below.

All The Beauty In This Whole Life is out 5/5 via Rhymesayers Entertainment.