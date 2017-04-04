The New Year – “Myths” Video

The New Year, the band led by brothers and former Bedhead members Matt and Bubba Kadane, are about to return with Snow, their first album in nine years. We’ve posted the early song “Recent History,” and now they’ve shared a video for another new one called “Myths.” It’s a gorgeous, spacious track that sprawls out over nearly six minutes, with vocals only showing up in minute four. And its video, made up entirely of stock footage compiled by Pond5, is all images of astronauts getting doing flight simulations and getting ready to plunge themselves into the vast unknown. These are stirring images, and the complement a stirring song nicely. Check it out below.

Snow is out 4/28 on Undertow.