Mac DeMarco’s new album, This Old Dog, comes out next month — just yesterday, we heard “On The Level” — and he recently sat down for a KCRW live session and played two songs from his forthcoming LP that we haven’t heard before. They’re called “Dreams From Yesterday” and “Moonlight On The River,” and you can watch him perform them at 9 minutes in at at the 22m25s mark via Pitchfork below. He also does an “adult contemporary” version of “My Old Man.”

This Old Dog is out 5/5 via Captured Tracks.