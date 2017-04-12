DAMN. Graphic Designer Explains Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Cover

When Kendrick Lamar unveiled the cover art for his new album DAMN., the initial reaction was, shall we say, a bit mixed. Thanks to Kendrick’s downcast expression and the big red Times New Roman font, the artwork has already been memed into oblivion, and now one of the graphic designers behind the cover, frequent TDE collaborator Vlad Sepetov, has taken to Twitter to explain his intentions:

See that? That’s being humble.

