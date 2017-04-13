BNQT – “Real Love”

BNQT is the new indie-rock supergroup that counts Band Of Horses’ Ben Bridwell, Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, Travis’ Fran Healy, Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, and Midlake’s Eric Pulido among its members. Each of them wrote and handle lead vocals on two tracks off of group’s forthcoming debut Volume 1, which includes the previously released “Restart” and “Unlikely Force.” But new song “Real Love” is the only track on the album to feature all five vocalists, a golden-hued, horn-laden paean to melodic oldies pop. Listen below.

Volume 1 is out 4/28 via Dualtone/Bella Union. Pre-order it here.