“Squatting In Heaven,” the second single from the the Black Lips’ Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, doesn’t tread far from their usual sound — even though the LP was produced by Sean Lennon and recorded with a largely new lineup. It features robust vocals filled with piercing guitar lines and a slinky saxophone riff. Listen below.

Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art? is out 5/5 via Vice.