Gurr – “Ode To Oatmeal” Video

Berlin garage-pop duo Gurr released their In My Head album last year, and we posted their videos for “Moby Dick,” “Walnuts,” and “#1985.” Later this month, they’ll release their new EP Furry Dream, and they’ve just dropped a bright, shimmying new song called “Ode To Oatmeal,” all about the glory of being able to live on cheap food. Director Luis Krummenacher’s video has a charming and obvious concept: We see the band members singing while oatmeal (and, sometimes, milk) rains down on them. Watch it below.

The Furry Dream EP is out 4/22, Record Store Day, on Asset Discos/Concrete Jungle Records.