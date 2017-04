Minneapolis trio Poliça have a new 7″ coming out on Record Store Day. We’ve already heard the B-side, the menacing Spank Rock collab “Still Counts,” but A-side “Lipstick Stains” is something much gentler, a lovely, airy bit of minimalist synthpop. The accompanying video from Adam J Dunn features frontwoman Channy Leaneagh performing a modern dance routine with Nkechi Njaka, and you can watch it below.

“Lipstick Stains” b/w “Still Counts” is out on Record Store Day (4/22) via Memphis Industries.