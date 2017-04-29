Mac DeMarco Hosting Album Listening Party & BBQ In LA Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Mac DeMarco’s 27th birthday, and to celebrate he’s throwing a sequel to the backyard BBQ listening party that preceded the release of 2015’s Another One. This time the event will be in DeMarco’s new home base of LA and the album in question is This Old Dog, due for release this Friday. Here are the deets from the man himself:

In addition to hearing the new music, this seems like a great opportunity to personally deliver your application to be DeMarco’s dank memes assistant or submit your fan fiction.

This Old Dog is out 5/5 on Captured Tracks.