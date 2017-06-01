Arcade Fire Announce New Album Everything Now

Arcade Fire’s new album is called Everything Now — not Infinite Content, as previously speculated — and its title track is officially out now. It’s the second song on a 13-song tracklist. Everything Now was produced by Arcade Fire, Pulp’s Steve Mackey, and Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, with co-production by Markus Dravs. That’s the cover art above. The album is out at the end of July, via their new label Columbia. In a press release, the band says the album is their “first release under its new partnership with the global media and e-commerce platform Everything Now in synergy with the Sony Corporation.”

Watch the official video for “Everything Now” below.

In an interview with MistaJam on BBC Radio 1, Win Butler shed some light on the new song: “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaws and all its glory.” Here’s the full interview:

Butler also answered some questions from Zane Lowe on Beats 1:

On where the album was made:

We recorded a lot of it in New Orleans we have a tiny studio 10×18 feet big. A couple tracks we recorded in Paris at Thomas from Daft Punk’s studio. That’s an interesting combination because there’s a flute part on it from a Francis Bebey song, his son Patrick lives in Paris and he played on the record. It’s this beautiful full circle thing where it’s his dad’s song and he’s playing it live with us in the studio in Paris. He’s playing with us tonight in Barcelona he’s playing with us live for the first time. On whittling it down:

We worked on it for a long time it came into existence without thinking about it. The arrangements took the better part of a year. I could probably play you 150 different demos right now. Probably somewhere there’s a 20 min version of “The Suburbs” with 20 different verses on some hard drive somewhere. There’s probably an hour of lyrics with everything now. It’s been distilled down. On working with Pulp’s Steve Mackey, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, and Portishead’s Geoff Barrow:

Geoff we’ve gotten to know over the years from playing festivals. Portishead is a band they put out every 10 years and it’s always spectacular. They’re kind of like the Terrence Malick of bands. It’s like cool take 10 years and it’s all good. Steve Mackey, Pulp was one of my all time favorite British bands he’s just been a really good friend, he was our tour DJ, he has such amazing taste in music. Steve really went to war with us he was in the trenches in New Orleans for a year and a half. Markus Dravs who worked with us on Suburbs and Neon Bible and Thomas was down there and we did some sessions with him in Paris as well. On comparisons with their other albums:

It’s probably our most coherent — most of the songs are interrelated in terms of transitioning from one into another. I think it’ll be weird in playlists because it has transitional elements of other songs. The White Album is a really good playlist, London Calling is a good playlist. It’s not an album, everything now is just a playlist. On touring:

If you’re not having fun with putting music in the world maybe get a different gig. For me it’s really the fun joyful thing. We’re trucking around a ton of gear and setting up in every city. It’s so much work and so much effort. If it’s not fun then what are you doing? Our fans wait a long time between our records. Kids have graduated high school since the time we put out Reflector. We don’t take it for granted that everyone’s still going to be into it you’re finding fans the whole time. It feels like you’re starting a new band every time.

And finally Arcade Fire announced the first leg of their Infinite Content tour. Tickets will go on sale on 6/9 at 10AM local time. Here are the dates:

09/05 Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/06 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/09 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/12 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/15 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 Washington, DC @Verizon Center

09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/21 Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/22 Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

09/23 Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami

09/26 New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

09/27 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/28 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/11 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/12 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

10/14 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

10/15 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

10/17 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/18 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

10/25 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/01 Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre

11/03 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Everything Now is out 7/28 on Columbia. It will be available via CD, cassette, and vinyl, which will feature 20 different artwork variants each bearing the album title in a different language. There will also be a limited-edition “Night” packaging variation of the CD and LP formats. Pre-order it here.