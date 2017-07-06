Stream Flowers Of Evil City Of Fear

Brandon Welchez is the frontman of Crocodiles, a San Diego glam-punk institution and a 2009-vintage Band To Watch. But like his wife Kristin Kontrol, who left behind the glowing garage rock of Dum Dum Girls to make romantic synthpop under her new moniker, Welchez has a new project going. He’s joined forces with Young Boys’ David McDaniel to form a snotty old-school punk band called Flowers Of Evil. On their debut album City Of Fear, Flowers Of Evil do their version of the sort of embryonic hardcore that the Germs once made, a melodic blur of frustration. And below, you can stream the whole album.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/city-of-fear" target="_blank">City of Fear by FLOWERS OF EVIL</a>

City Of Fear is out now on Deranged.