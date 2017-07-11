Stream See Through Dresses Horse Of The Other World

The Nebraska-based band See Through Dresses switched it up for their sophomore album, Horse Of The Other World, pivoting from the knotty indie-rock of their 2015 End Of Days EP and their 2013 self-titled debut and leaning into the shoegazier elements of their sound. The entire album sounds languid and submerged but also huge and very pretty, and it’s as shimmering and cavernous as its early singles “Violet,” “Pretty Police,” and “Lucy’s Arm” would lead you to believe. The album was supposed to come out at the end of June, but it got delayed by a couple of weeks and is now coming out this Friday, but hey, none of that matters because you can stream it right now via BrooklynVegan below.

Horse Of The Other World is out 7/14 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.