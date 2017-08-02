Nassau – “Whatever Brings You Peace Of Mind”

Nassau makes lullabies for grownups. It’s not that their lyrics are simplistic — they’re far from it — it’s that there’s something so soothing in every guitar strum that has the power to level you out after a long day. It’s music that urges you to be quiet, sit still, and really listen (you can close your eyes and imagine these guys at a close-knit rooftop party, twinkle lights and all).

The collaborative singer-songwriter duo of Justin Wilcox and Jeffrey Silverstein are bringing all of that energy back and more with the announcement of their debut full-length album Heron, due out in early September. The Brooklyn-based outfit only started making music together in late 2015, which resulted in the release of last year’s Hoss EP. Today, Nassau shares a single from the new album, “Whatever Brings You Peace Of Mind,” a slow jaunt filled with wistful hope and longing. It’s a track that makes you look inward before carrying you home. Check it out below.

Silverstein emphasized this introspection as a key to the new album:

This record was written and recorded throughout a series of big changes in both of our lives. Justin got married, I got engaged and finished a master’s degree, and we both began new creative endeavors. Throughout all of this — we asked both ourselves and each other a lot of big questions. We set out to make an album that represented the changes happening in our minds, our hearts and in our lives.

Heron is out 9/8 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.