Let This “Bad And Boujee” x “September” Mashup Be A Temporary Reprieve From Life’s Woes

As you may have heard, the United States is currently a shitshow. Maybe you’ve been feeling down about it. I know I have! Fortunately, just hours before our president indefensibly defended a torch-bearing mob of white supremacists and Neo-Nazis, Chicago DJ/producer Ric Wilson shared an absolutely delightful mashup of Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” and Earth Wind And Fire’s “September” on Twitter. A day later it has surpassed 33K retweets and 60K likes because how could it not? It’s basically 2:20 of unfiltered joy: a perfect short-term antidote to what ails you. Below, treat yourself to some good feelings for once.

"Bad N Boujee" over Earth, Wind & Fire "September" is the Greatest thing i've heard ever! Have a great day y'all! pic.twitter.com/SucBiR44UW — Disco Ric (@RicWilson) August 15, 2017