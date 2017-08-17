Stream Guggi Data Pop/Rock

Earlier this week, the great Swedish indie-poppers Makthaverskan announced their new album III and shared a really good new song called “In My Dreams.” And later this week, former Makthaverskan guitarist Gustav Data Andersson, who’s now recording as Guggi Data, will release Pop/Rock, his solo debut. It’s like Makthaverskan are dividing and multiplying! Guggi Data makes a giddy, headlong form of indie-pop, and we’ve posted a few of his solo songs: “Baby,” “All There Is,” “Au Pair.” But now, you can stream his whole album below.

<a href="http://guggidata.bandcamp.com/album/pop-rock" target="_blank">Pop/rock by Guggi Data</a>

Pop/Rock is out 8/18; order it from Bandcamp.