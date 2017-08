Mogwai are releasing a new album, Every Country’s Sun, next week. We’ve already heard “Coolverine” and “Party In The Dark” from it, and today they’re sharing a non-album track that serves as the B-side to “Party In The Dark.” It’s called “Eternal Panther” and it’s a surprisingly blistering and spunky quick hit. Check it out below.

Every Country’s Sun is out 9/1. Pre-order it here.