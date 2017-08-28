Oh Sees Change Name Again, Announce Another New Album

Thee Oh Sees dropped “Thee” from their name for their new album Orc, which just came out last week. Today they’re already announcing another new album called Memory Of A Cut Off Head along with yet another name change. For this understated new collection, band leader John Dwyer is returning to OCS, the name that accompanied the first iteration of this project. A press release notes that it’s the 20th album under the OCS/Oh Sees/Thee Oh Sees names and the 100th release on Dwyer’s Castle Face label, and it arrives in the band’s 20th year.

Dwyer recorded Memory Of A Cut Off Head with longtime collaborator Brigid Dawson, who handles lead vocal duties on the album’s exceedingly lovely title track. It’s a gust of orchestrally infused psych-folk with lyrics about God, war, and loneliness and a beauty that belies its grisly title. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Memory Of A Cut Off Head”

02 “Cannibal Planet”

03 “The Baron Sleeps And Dreams”

04 “The Remote Viewer”

05 “On & On Corridor”

06 “Neighbor To None”

07 “The Fool”

08 “The Chopping Block”

09 “Time Tuner”

10 “Lift A Finger”

Memory Of A Cut Off Head is out 11/17 on Castle Face. Pre-order it here.