Last month, Björk’s launched a pre-order for a new album — the follow-up to 2015’s Vulnicura — and earlier this week we found out we’d be getting a new single, “The Gate,” towards the end of this month on 9/18. And now, thanks to The New York Times’ fall music preview guide, we know that the new album (which she called her “Tinder album“) will be out in November via One Little Indian. That’s pretty soon! Exciting!