Wand – “Dungeon Dropper”

Cory Hanson, a member of both Meatbodies and Ty Segall’s backing band, also leads the prolific L.A. psych-rock power trio Wand. The band has a new album called 1000 Days coming out this fall, and we’ve already posted the early track “Stolen Footsteps.” They’ve now shared “Dungeon Dropper,” a total fuzz-rock pedal-masher, via NPR. It’s got the sort of riff that sticks to your guts, as well as a playfully sneery Cheshire Cat vocal from Hanson. Check it out below.

1000 Days is out 9/25 on Drag City.