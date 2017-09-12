Bethlehem Steel – “Alt Shells”

Bethlehem Steel are the incendiary rock band fronted by Rebecca Ryskalczyk. Today, they’ve announced that they’ll follow up 2015’s great Docking EP with a new full-length, Party Naked Forever. “Alt Shells” is the album’s lead single, and it starts off slow and wistful — “I wish I could fall apart/ See how long it takes to get back whole again/ Maybe you could break my heart/ And I won’t care” — before exploding into a fury of noise and scuzzy guitars. Ryskalczyk’s voice is towering and propulsive, driving the song through seasick lurches that mimic the confused and vulnerable emotional state that the song depicts when you start to feel like a ghost of your former self. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://explodinginsoundrecords.bandcamp.com/album/party-naked-forever" target="_blank">Party Naked Forever by Bethlehem Steel</a>

Tracklist:

01 “Alt Shells”

02 “Fig”

03 “Klonopintrest”

04 “Florida 2″

05 “Deep Back”

06 “Finger It Out”

07 “Untitled Entitlement”

08 “Support Each Other”

09 “Donnie”

10 “Yolk”

Party Naked Forever is out 11/10 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.