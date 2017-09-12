Cults – “I Took Your Picture / With My Eyes Closed” Video

Cults are releasing a new album, Offering, next month. We’ve heard two songs from it so far — “Offering” and “I Took Your Picture” — and today they’ve shared a video for the latter, which also features another new track called “With My Eyes Closed” in its coda. It was directed by Elliott Sellers and follows Madeline Follin dancing alone while she’s being creepily stalked and watched by the group’s other half Brian Oblivion and ends in an alien abduction. Watch below.

Offering is out 10/6 via Sinderlyn. Pre-order it here.